Floral isn’t just a clothing pattern anymore; it’s a lifestyle. It embodies femininity and delicacy, and despite what anyone tells you, it should NOT be limited to springtime fashion. In fact, floral works year-round and these school supplies prove just that. Time to pull out your (floral) wallet because you won’t be able to resist combining your love of floral patterns with the addictiveness of buying new school supplies. Here are some adorable and affordable things you have to have for the upcoming academic year:

Planners

These daily planners are everything to the super-busy collegiate. Not only do they include a 10-hour layout of the day, but they have space for to-do lists, future reminders and even a weather indicator. They are also customizable with font style and color scheme, so you can fall in love with it before it even ships to your door. While they are a little pricey, these planners last all year, making them definitely worth your money.

Buy here.

Bookmarks

This Etsy shop itself is an English major’s Christmas wish, but these pastel bookmarks have a beauty that everyone can appreciate. Not only are they floral, but they feature lovely quotes from some of the most famous poets printed beautifully on them. They are perfect if you take classes with a lot of books or if you just like reading in your spare time. The bookmarks are sturdy as well as pretty, so you’ll take extra care not to lose them. And if there’s one floral bookmark you particularly love, they are also available as greeting cards from the same shop.

Buy here.

Tape

Clear tape? Pretty boring if you ask me. This floral tape will give your projects an adorable new aesthetic even if you’re using it to desperately fix something. You’ll want to tape everything, from your favorite book that’s a little beaten to your messy relationship (note: while cute, floral tape probably can’t fix that). There’s even a cute succulent tape pattern!

Buy here.

Pencil Case

Ever walked into an exam and realized you lost your last pencil? Or frantically searched every pocket in your backpack for a tampon? This floral pencil case will keep you from looking desperate or confused in class. It is gorgeously hand-made, making it one you will want to keep out on your desk for everyone to see. The store has a few floral options, and many non-floral ones too, so feel free to browse and wonder how a pencil case could be prettier than you.

Buy here.

Pens

What would a pencil case be without something to hold? These floral ballpoint pens are far from the basic Bic pens you always default to. Not only are they pretty to look at, but they’re all tested for smooth writing. No more splotches and smudges on your homework!

Buy here.

Graduation Announcements

If this is your last year having fun… I mean, being a student, you may consider sending out graduation announcements to your close friends and family. Using florals naturally adds some flair to your invite! This Etsy shop has a few different styles, so you can choose anything, from more traditional floral patterns to a more mod look, all options to suit your individual personality. You can also choose to print through the shop or just receive a digital file.

Buy here.

To-Do Lists

Perhaps you can’t keep track of a daily planner, but you still like to write things down. Then this bright floral to-do list is perfect for you! It’s digital download only (no shipping!), so you can print as many as you need at any time. And if you like the artist’s style, she also creates lots of lovely art prints that use floral as well.

Buy here.