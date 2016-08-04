Kris Jenner is doing okay following a scary car crash on Wednesday.

The mom of the Kardashian Klan was driving her white Rolls-Royce in Los Angeles when a Prius ran a red light and hit her car. Pics from the crash look pretty serious.

Kris told E! News that she was “shook up” after the crash. Although the accident slightly injured her hand, the matriarch of reality TV said she was doing okay.

Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West, and Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble arrived on the scene soon after the accident to make sure she was okay. Kylie also tweeted about the unfortunate accident, saying she wasn’t in the car and that her mom was doing well.

I was not involved in the accident. Everything's ok ❤️ https://t.co/M90OyAza8c — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) August 3, 2016

omg no!!! It was just my mom. My moms cars. I rushed to the scene to be by her side becuz she was alone. https://t.co/9TmyTQdaDp — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) August 3, 2016

Say what you will about the Kar-Jenners, but you can’t deny that they’re a tight fam who are there for each other. Even Kanye!