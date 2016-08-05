Miranda Kerr Style: Top 15 Best Fashion Moments & Looks

While she may be best known for earning her wings as a Victoria’s Secret Angel and strutting runways as an international supermodel, Miranda Kerr is more than just a pretty face – her personal style game is insanely strong. Kerr got her modeling start after winning an Australian modeling competition at the age of 13. Since being discovered, Kerr got her big break as the face of Maybelline, and of course, as a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2007. Miranda is not only stylish and gorgeous, she also has major business smarts too. She has her own skincare line called KORA Organics and has even written a self-help book for teens.

From the streets to the red carpet, you’d be pretty hard-pressed to find a photo in which Kerr doesn’t look amazing. When going for a more casual look, she shows a penchant for a minimal, grown-up version of the model-off-duty look: think jeans elevated by a sophisticated blazer and heels. Her sense of style doesn’t stop at the streets either – can we talk about her look from the 2016 Met Gala? Not to mention the way she rocks a cutout dress like nobody’s business.

Click through for our favorite Miranda Kerr looks, and get ready to take note – some major style inspiration is coming your way.

VIEW GALLERY