Gabby Douglas is one of the most well-known gymnasts in the world after earning the gold medal in the individual all-around competition at the 2012 Olympics in London. Now, the “Flying Squirrel” is in Rio to bring home another medal with a brand new “Fierce Five.”

But being a gymnast doesn’t come without hard work in both the gym and the kitchen. Gabby revealed to Cosmopolitan exactly what goes into her body to keep herself strong and ready for competition. And guess what – there’s chocolate involved!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BBTSGSoN5iJ/?taken-by=gabbycvdouglas&hl=en

When Gabby has a full day of training – meaning four hours of gymnastics in the morning and another two hours in the afternoon, whew! – her breakfast includes tea, oatmeal, and a banana.

She says,

I wake up at this time for 8 a.m. practice almost every day and drink a glass of water. To get through my first four hours of training, I ate a hot bowl of oatmeal and a banana with tea. My amazing grandmother helps make my meals so I can stay focused on my training.

For lunch, Gabby keeps it light with chicken breast and grilled asparagus. But to treat herself, she has a handful of almonds dipped in chocolate.

After the afternoon practice, it’s time for a dinner of grilled salmon, garlic green beans, and a cup of pasta. She needs those carbs! And even Olympic gymnasts have dessert – today, it’s homemade gingerbread. Delicious.