Gabby Douglas is one of the most well-known gymnasts in the world after earning the gold medal in the individual all-around competition at the 2012 Olympics in London. Now, the “Flying Squirrel” is in Rio to bring home another medal with a brand new “Fierce Five.”

But being a gymnast doesn’t come without hard work in both the gym and the kitchen. Gabby revealed to Cosmopolitan¬†exactly what goes into her body to keep herself strong and ready for competition. And guess what – there’s chocolate involved!

When Gabby has a full day of training – meaning four hours of gymnastics in the morning and another two hours in the afternoon, whew! – her breakfast includes tea, oatmeal, and a banana.

She says,

I wake up at this time for 8 a.m. practice almost every day and drink a glass of water. To get through my first four hours of training, I ate a hot bowl of oatmeal and a banana with tea. My amazing grandmother helps make my meals so I can stay focused on my training.

For lunch, Gabby keeps it light with chicken breast and grilled asparagus. But to treat herself, she has a handful of almonds dipped in chocolate.

After the afternoon practice, it’s time for a dinner of grilled salmon, garlic green beans, and a cup of pasta. She needs those carbs! And even Olympic gymnasts have dessert – today, it’s¬†homemade gingerbread. Delicious.