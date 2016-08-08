The submission process for Miss COED 2017 is well underway, and if you haven’t already heard about it, it’s time to get familiar. Miss COED is run by our sister site – coed.com – and they’re looking for awesome college girls like you who are smart, fun, involved, and overall a great representation of her school. Yet rather than listening to our biased opinion, take it from a student who knows first-hand what it’s all about.

We met Abbeth last year, and to say she’s been a real gem is an understatement. The 20-year-old and now junior at Texas Tech University was super involved in Miss COED 2016, so much so, that she made it to the semifinals. Yet this year, she’s hoping to take the top spot.

So will Abbeth be crowned Miss COED 2017? You’ll have to vote for her this fall to find out! In the meantime, see what she has to say about the competition and how it helped her get through the toughest year of her life:

I know what you’re probably thinking. ‘What is THIS?!’ You might have seen a retweet, or even see it pop up on websites like The CHIVE. To me, it looked like the most mediocre excuse for a college-aged beauty pageant for all the had-beens that I used to duck away from in the hallways in high school. (GEE, THANKS GIRL). How wrong was I? Very. Let me explain.

For me, my Miss COED journey started in the downstairs of my sorority’s house. We were in the heat of work week, and for once we had our phones on us during some downtime between runs. For those of you who don’t know, formal recruitment for a sorority is the most important time of the year. Hands down. I got on Twitter, and I noticed I had a message from an account called COED. Not knowing who they were at the time or what any of this was, I hesitantly read [the message]. I honestly thought it was spam. It said that I looked like I was involved in my campus and would be great option to represent Texas Tech in a national contest. The link didn’t look scary, and I had 10 minutes to spare, so I filled it out. In true Abbeth form, I was brutally honest about my life in college- I wasn’t the greatest student in regards to academics, but I was a hard worker, and that was something I was proud of. I told the world how my mother battled cancer when I was 10, leading me to the direction of nursing, how hard I was struggling to support myself as an independent college student, and how embarrassing it could be at times when I couldn’t do normal college things or [afford to] buy groceries. My love for my university was bold, and it showed itself in my profile as well. I submitted some cute pictures of myself, and didn’t think about it again until about a month later.

There was only one other girl from Tech that I had to beat in the first round to represent us, and much to my surprise, I took the lead from day one. I was doing so well, I didn’t want to stop winning. I started pulling all of the strings I could. I used social media and Texas Tech accounts to promote myself. My mom shared the voting link. My sister who lives in Scotland shared the link too, so I had international voters as well! I must have sent about 300 text message links to my friends, asking for support. Soon, people from my school who didn’t even know me were sharing my profile, tweeting, and getting the word out. I had so much support from my school. I won the first round, and I was elated. Soon, a few people on campus started recognizing me from my profile and posts, and takings pictures with me (and of me, which was weird). The people who did come talk to me had incredible things to say about my profile. The people who didn’t, well they sent me some very rude replies. Either way, I had a name on campus, and that felt amazing. I even woke up one morning to find that two other contestants and I had been featured on The CHIVE home page!

I only made it to semifinals for Miss COED, but throughout the competition, the people from COED were constantly in contact with me- helping me with profile spotlights, sharing my pictures and videos, and just overall supporting me. I never once felt like they didn’t care about me or that I was just a pawn in a media popularity competition. The COED team was so there for me, that when my father passed away this past April, they reached out to me to express their sympathy. That was shocking to me. These people had never even met me in person, and here they were comforting me while I was going through my biggest loss, the lowest point in my life. I will never be able to forget the people at COED and the support network it gave me.

Perhaps at this point I should just do what I did in my profile, and once again be brutally honest. Miss COED is about more than who looks the hottest, who parties the hardest, and who does the craziest stuff on campus. It is pretty fair to say that historically, males have gotten more recognition for achievements in college. Miss COED is about finding the hidden firecrackers on every campus and letting them shine without apology. In a world that is still very dominated by men, we need a lot more media groups like COED.

Now I know what you’re probably thinking. How do I sign up???