For anyone who’s tired of seeing the Kardashians all over E!, you’re not alone — Kourtney Kardashian is in the same boat. The 37-year-old mother of three is ready to put an end to the popular reality TV series.

“I don’t want the show to end, but I sometimes think I would be so happy if it did, and I could just move away from it all,” she said during a recent interview with the UK’s You Magazine. But don’t get your hopes up too quickly. She elaborated, “By the end of every season I’ve had enough, but then once we have had a break I’m ready for more.”

Considering Kourtney has shared some of the most intimate moments of her life with millions of viewers, most notably when she gave birth, it’s not exactly surprising that she wants to take a step back from the limelight. But if we learned anything from reality stars (we’re looking at you Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt), it’s that they have a hard time taking themselves out of the spotlight completely.

“I love interiors,” she revealed when asked what she would do if she left the realm of reality TV. “Someday, if I have more time, that’s a passion I’d love to pursue — fixing up another house, showing other people how it’s done.”

I sense a home decorating show coming on…