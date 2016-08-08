VH1 will be producing a new reality show that stars two American celebrity icons: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. Together. In the same show. And no, you didn’t just get Punk’d (though that’s coming back to MTV soon).

Martha & Snoop’s Dinner Party will have the unlikely duo team up to throw dinner parties for their celebrity friends, which will be quite a mixed group given the stars’ distinct careers. VH1 describes that it will be “a half-baked evening of cooking, conversation and fun where nothing is off-limits.” Chris McCarthy, VH1’s President, promises an entertaining show. “Good parties are filled with fun, food and unexpected guests,” he said in a statement. “Wait ’til you see what happens at Martha and Snoop’s Dinner Party; it will be unforgettable.”

Martha Stewart is very excited to be starring in this appetizing reality series. No stranger to cooking or television, she believes that “At our dinner party, we will exemplify America’s fascination with food, entertaining and celebrity.” She seems to be taking a new direction from her usual cooking shows. “Martha & Snoop’s Dinner Party will redesign the traditional food competition shows in a new, different and very funny way,” the star explained. Honestly, their show announcement below says it all:

This is not the first time Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart have worked together either. The duo recently appeared together on ABC’s 100,000 Pyramid, and both participated in Justin Bieber’s roast on Comedy Central. The rapper has also appeared on Stewart’s show. “My homegirl, Martha and I have a special bond that goes back,” he said in a statement. “We’re gonna be cooking, drinking and having a good time with our exclusive friends. Can’t wait for you to see how we roll together!”

We definitely can’t wait to attend this dinner party in the fall. No word on an exact release date yet, but we’ll keep an eye out for more information as it comes along.

[H/T: E! Online]