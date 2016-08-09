Megan Fox Has Given Birth To Baby Number Three

It was reported by E! News that Megan Fox gave birth to a baby boy named Journey River Green on August 4, 2016. The actress and her possibly estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, are also parents to 3-year-old Noah and 2-year-old Bodhi.

Fox first surprised fans with the unsuspected pregnancy news when she arrived at the 2016 Cinema Con in a form-fitting black dress with a growing baby bump could be seen on full display.

However, less than a year earlier, Fox had filed for divorce from her husband after five years of marriage. As the news of the third pregnancy began to spread, a source reported that the divorce wasn’t going to happen “anytime soon.”

“Brian and Megan have been working on themselves as individuals and things have gotten better between them as a couple,” the source said. “They have been getting along great. They are best friends and know each other very well.”

“They admire each other how they are as parents and are looking forward to bringing their third child into this world,” the source concluded.

According to Cosmopolitan, Journey is the same child that Fox is convinced will turn out to be a “super genius” like the Tesla billionaire, Elon Musk. I suppose only time will tell regarding that statement.

