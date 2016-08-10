The Super Bowl is one of the most watched sporting events in America. But even more popular is the spectacle that is the halftime show. It’s a tradition that halftime at the Super Bowl means superstar musicians, like Prince in 2007 and Beyoncé in 2016, perform incredible shows on the field. And now it seems that British icon Adele may join the list of famous artists who perform during the halftime show.

According to The Sun, via an “NFL source,” it’s Adele herself that is apparently holding her back from committing to the show at the Super Bowl LI. “There is nobody bigger in the world than Adele right now and organizers are doing absolutely everything they can to try to persuade her to sign up,” the source commented. “She’s sold out every date on her tour, everyone wants a piece of her and they know they can bank on her bringing in the viewers. It’s Adele’s nerves that are the issue — it hasn’t been an easy sell.” Which is a bummer because there’s nothing we’d like more than to see giant, burly NFL players sing along to “Hello” at halftime.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aKteL3vMvU

The timing would be great, should she decide to do it. According to Adele’s website, her last tour date this year is November 15th in Mexico City, which leaves her plenty of time to prepare for a performance for Super Bowl LI on February 5, 2017. At any rate, the Grammy Awards are on February 12, so it would make sense for Adele to already be in the US the week before.

C’mon Adele… you know you want to. We definitely want you to.