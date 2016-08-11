In a brilliant stroke of genius, Mila Kunis figured out a way to teach her kids the meaning of a dollar while instilling empathy for those less fortunate. The actress, who has a one-year-old daughter with Ashton Kutcher and another baby on the way, discussed her parenting skills on a recent episode of Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show, and relayed some interesting advice.

The couple planned to raise their children to be balanced and humble, so to make sure that happened, she decided that as they grow up, she’d tell them they’re poor. During the interview, Kunis mentioned how her and Kutcher came from a “pretty solid poverty background” and that her upbringing played a defining role in how she values and appreciates money.

“[We] are very much self-made and are very aware of what a dollar is worth,” she said on the radio show. “Nothing’s been handed to us.”

She continued with what exactly she would tell her children: “It’s a matter of teaching them from a very early age that, you know, mommy and daddy may have a dollar, but you’re poor,” she said jokingly. “You are very poor, you have nothing. Mommy and daddy have a bank account.”

Smart move.