This news is a major blow to Team T-Swift. Reports have emerged from Swift’s camp that her PR team is postponing the release date of any new music, let alone an entire album until the controversy surrounding her feuds with Kanye West, Calvin Harris and a slew of other celebrities dies down. But wouldn’t Swift’s camp want to capitalize on all of the recent publicity by throwing lyrical shade over some notoriously catchy tunes? The answer, it would appear, is no.

Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that her PR team fears that if Taylor Swift were to put out a new album, which was originally slated for an October release date, her record sales could potentially be embarrassingly low. Insiders attribute this to the fact that a significant portion of her fanbase has turned on Swift, particularly after Kim Kardashian released the now-infamous video conversation between Tay Tay and Kanye about his song, “Famous.” Trending hashtags like #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty and a growing list of music industry enemies including Katy Perry and Harry Styles haven’t done a whole lot to help the situation.

Sorry, T-Swift fans, but it doesn’t look like you’ll be able to get your hands on a new album anytime soon. This is yet another score for Team Kimye and crew.