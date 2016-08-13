Demi Lovato’s fans are seriously angry with her. The 23-year-old pop star is under fire after posting a video of her mother, Dianna Hart, joking about the Zika virus outbreak. Hart, who could be seen drinking alcohol in the video, jokes:

“Everybody down in Rio gonna get the Zika virus.”

Lovato, who shared the video on her Snapchat story, could be heard laughing in the background and even captioned the story with three laughing emojis. The Zika virus causes severe birth defects in babies and has affected both the North and South American continents, as well as the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to share their disapproval over the highly insensitive comments and by early Saturday morning #DemiLovatoIsOverParty was trending on Twitter. Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian were the subject of similar Twitter trends after Kimye released the now-infamous video conversation between Swift and Kanye West about his song, “Famous.”

In response to Lovato’s Snapchat one fan wrote:

People make jokes with a serious problem like diseases do not deserve an ounce of respect. #DemiLovatoIsOverParty — André Cendon (@andrecendon) August 13, 2016

the fact that demi fans are trying to defend her is so funny, making fun of a deadly virus is no joke so just stfu #demilovatoisoverparty — trisha 🔱 (@nyssavex) August 13, 2016

Some Lovato fans, though, had no idea what the hashtag was even about:

i have no idea what's going on but i've arrived #DemiLovatoIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/tj8qvL0i6M — . (@wthgiIinsky) August 13, 2016

https://twitter.com/httpouat/status/764458724748517376

While other fans blamed Taylor Swift for trying to point the spotlight away from her own controversy:

https://twitter.com/rannieperry/status/764442753199542272

Either way, the fact that Lovato posted the video to her Snapchat story essentially means that she approved the message. We, on the other hand, definitely do not approve.