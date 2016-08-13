10 Moments Celebrating Team USA’s Simone Biles and Simone Manuel: The ‘Sensational Simones’

Simone Biles and Simone Manuel have changed the face of the Olympics forever. Simone Biles, the 19-year-old U.S. gymnast, has not only won two gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics (one for the women’s team all-around and the other for the individual all-around) but is also considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time. Simone Manuel, a 20-year-old swimmer for Team U.S.A. and Stanford student, made a historic win on Thursday night after tying for gold in the 100m women’s freestyle. Manuel’s historic win marked the first time an African-American women had won a gold medal in an individual Olympic event for swimming. We couldn’t be prouder of the pair and to celebrate their historic success we’ve put together a gallery of some of our favorite “Sensational Simone” moments. We’ve got tweets, Instagrams and more!

 

That moment when you win the AA #GOLD medal! @Simone_Biles and @Salto_Coach: what a moment ❤️ #TeamUSA #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/drhddclxeD

— Susie (@Gymtertainment) August 13, 2016

All Glory to God! Super blessed by this awesome experience! USA still has more work to do! pic.twitter.com/IU0IGLwLhW

— Simone Manuel (@swimone) August 7, 2016

View this post on Instagram

I think I scared the pup.

A post shared by Simone Manuel (@swimone) on

View this post on Instagram

Time to get down to business.

A post shared by Simone Manuel (@swimone) on

View this post on Instagram

brazilian boyfriend 💚

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wt25tUS92m8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PyApiBQAcKU

 

 

