Simone Biles and Simone Manuel have changed the face of the Olympics forever. Simone Biles, the 19-year-old U.S. gymnast, has not only won two gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics (one for the women’s team all-around and the other for the individual all-around) but is also considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time. Simone Manuel, a 20-year-old swimmer for Team U.S.A. and Stanford student, made a historic win on Thursday night after tying for gold in the 100m women’s freestyle. Manuel’s historic win marked the first time an African-American women had won a gold medal in an individual Olympic event for swimming. We couldn’t be prouder of the pair and to celebrate their historic success we’ve put together a gallery of some of our favorite “Sensational Simone” moments. We’ve got tweets, Instagrams and more!
