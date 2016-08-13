Rumors are swirling that Kylie Jenner is “jealous” over her sister Kendall Jenner’s recent Vogue cover. A Hollywood Life source reports that the youngest Jenner is furious that her older sister’s cover on the iconic fashion magazine overshadowed her 19th birthday festivities. The source confirmed the source of Kylie’s envy:

“Kylie is happy for Kendall but that doesn’t mean there isn’t jealousy, there’s always going to be competition. Kylie would love nothing more than to have her own cover of Vogue, so it’s tough that her birthday celebration has turned into being all about Kendall and her cover, it totally stole the spotlight from her.”

Most of the Kardashian clan have already posted on social media to congratulate Kendall on the huge accomplishment. Kim posted this Instagram immediately after the cover debuted:

Sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, as well as mom Kris Jenner, followed suit and posted similar messages of pride. Khloe also posted an Instagram of the cover with the lengthy caption:

“Kendall you did it!!! You really did it! This is just the beginning baby girl. Congratulations to one of the sweetest, most humble and down-to-earth girls! Your passion, bravery and drive helped get you here! am so proud of you for reaching one of your so very high goals! It’s only the beginning! Your future has no limits! I have loved watching you sparkle! I can’t wait to see the fireworks you create! #GodIsGreat.”

One of the few family members to say silent was, you guessed it, Kylie Jenner. This is especially odd considering Kylie is one of the most active members of her family on social media. Bitter are we? But it seems like the jealousy may go both ways with the two sisters, as Kendall admitted in her Vogue interview that she was jealous of all of Kylie’s friends when they were growing up. We hope that if there is a real feud brewing these famous sisters will be able to work things out, they are one of the most families in the world, after all.