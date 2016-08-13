Kate Hudson Boyfriends 2020: Who Is Kate Dating Now?

You know, despite Kate Hudson’s tumultuous romantic life, I wouldn’t mind being her for a day or two. She really seems to have her life together, you know, with being a world-renowned actress and having that really cool Fabletics athletic-wear line. Hudson really makes it all seem effortless – and that I can commend her for.

However, I digress. You’re here to learn about who Kate Hudson has dated, been married to and is currently dating. Sure you’d be interested in learning about her as an individual – but at some other time that is not right now.

Hudson has dated men from the music industry, the acting industry and sports industry – and each of her romances have been a romantic and media whirlwind in themselves. Don’t remember who those men were? Take a seat and let’s take a trip down Hudson’s romantic relationship timeline. It’s a doozy (in a very good way).

Chris Robinson 2000 – 2006

Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson first met at a Halloween party in 1998 and then ran into each other at a party two years later. The two hit it off immediately and moved in together only four days after their first date. Hudson claims that she knew that Robinson was going to be the man she married “the first day we met.”

The two were married less than a year of dating. They had their only child together in early 2004. However, after Hudson filmed You, Me and Dupree, the couple split due to reports that said she had cheated on him with her co-star, Owen Wilson.

Owen Wilson 2006 – 2007

Kate Hudson and Owen Wilson met on the set of their film, You, Me And Dupree back in 2006. The two kept their relationship quiet in the beginning due to Hudson just splitting from her husband, Chris Robinson. However, Wilson and Hudson ended the relationship just a year later.

Dax Shepard 2007

Kate Hudson and Dax Shepard’s relationship started quickly and ended even quicker. After it was reported that the couple was living together, they soon broke up.

Owen Wilson 2008 – 2009

After splitting up for the first time back in 2007, Kate Hudson and Owen Wilson rekindled their flame in 2008. They were seen getting cozy at various Hollywood parties and dated on-and-off for a year.

The two finally called it quits in 2009.

Lance Armstrong 2008

Kate Hudson and Lance Armstrong had a brief summer fling, dating from May 2008 to July 2008. While they only dated for roughly three months, a representative for the former couple claims that the two are still friends.

Alex Rodriguez 2009

Despite only dating for a few months – much like her relationship with Lance Armstrong – Kate Hudson and Alex Rodriguez were a tabloid favorite.

Matt Bellamy 2010 – 2014

Kate Hudson and Matt Bellamy first met each other at Coachella in 2010. They later began dating in the spring of 2010.

In 2011, Hudson and Bellamy announced that they were expecting their first child together. Shortly after that announcement, the couple announced that they were engaged. Hudson gave birth to their son, Bingham Bellamy, in July 2011.

In 2014, however, the couple quietly broke up. They did not confirm that their engagement had ended until December of the same year.

As of August 2016, Kate Hudson is not officially seeing anyone.

2018

After staying single for a while Kate Hudson is going out with Danny Fujikawa since March 2018.

2019

Kate Hudson expressed to make her childhood fantasy come true with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa which is to have four to six kids.