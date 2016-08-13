Well, it would appear as though Ryan Lochte’s theory about Michael Phelps was wrong. Just yesterday, Lochte told NBC’s Matt Lauer he could guarantee that Phelps would return for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020:

“I guarantee he will be there, I think so, I really think so. So Michael, I’ll see you in Tokyo.”

Sorry, Lochte, but even though Phelps had announced his retirement following the 2012 London Olympic games he firmly refuted any claim that he will compete in Tokyo. In an interview with USA Today, following his three-way tie for second in the 100-meter butterfly, Phelps confirmed his retirement plans:

“I will just clarify that Ryan doesn’t know what he is talking about. I am not coming back in four years.”

Seems pretty cut and dry to us. Phelps will race today for Team USA in the 4×100-meter medley relay in what will apparently be the last competitive swimming race of his career. With 22 gold medals, Phelps is arguably the greatest Olympian of all time and we can’t wait to see how he performs in his final race. Phelps himself could not be more ready and excited for his last event on the Olympic stage:

“I have two laps left in my career so I am happy and I’m excited and looking forward to tomorrow. I saw (what Lochte said) and I was like ‘thanks Ryan, throw me back out there for another four years.’ If he wants to come back it will be great.”

We’re guessing the result will be shiny and gold. Phelps did mention that he would attend the Tokyo games in 2020, but only as a spectator:

“It will be fun (for me) to watch. his sport will be fun over the next four years to see how it transitions. There are a lot of young kids and they show how much talent they have here.”

We, for one, can’t wait to watch Phelps and Team USA potentially snag one last gold medal in a historic final race.