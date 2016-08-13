Ryan Gosling Girlfriends 2020: Who Is Ryan Dating Now?

Regardless of your sexual orientation, you cannot deny that Ryan Gosling is an attractive man. With one look from his piercing blue eyes, you are a puddle on the floor. It’s really a wonder that any of the women he has dated are still standing. I know I certainly wouldn’t be.

From the moment he stepped onto the big screen, Ryan Gosling has been a heartthrob – plastered all over teenage girls’ walls. Whenever it was merely rumored that he was dating someone, tears spilled from eyes across the globe. When it was announced that he was actually seeing someone? Forget it.

Despite being such a Hollywood heartthrob, he has surprisingly dated very few women (you know, when compared to the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio). Come and meet the lucky ladies who had the chance to call Ryan Gosling theirs – for however short or long of a time that was.

Sandra Bullock 2002-2003

Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock first met on the set of their 2002 film, Murder By Numbers. Despite the large age difference between the two, Bullock and Gosling dated for about a year and could be seen at a number of red carpet events. The two were notoriously not shy about their affection for one another.

Rachel McAdams 2004-2007

In 2004, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, his co-star in The Notebook, began dating. In short, it was a dream come true for fans of the romantic film.

However, the two called it quits only three years later. When asked about the infamous breakup, Gosling said, “The only thing I remember is we both went down swingin’ and we called it a draw.”

Blake Lively 2010-2010

Ryan Gosling and Blake Lively were first seen together grabbing ice cream in October of 2010, which was shortly before Lively’s split from Penn Badgley.

It was not until the premiere of Blue Valentine that the two went live with their relationship. It is still unclear how long the two dated, though Lively started seeing Leonardo DiCaprio in the spring of 2011.

Eva Mendes 2011-Present

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were first linked together back in September 2011 when they were seen on a date at Disneyland. Since then, the two have been going strong. They have starred in a movie together and currently have two children together.

Yes, so this tragically means that Ryan Gosling is officially off the dating market. Sorry ladies and gentlemen.

Ryan Gosling is currently with his kid’s mother Eva Mendes and officially is out of the dating market.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are notoriously private about their relationship, they started dating from 2011.