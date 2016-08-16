This might be the worst news all week – especially if bananas are your go-to breakfast fruit during the week.

According to nutritionist Dr. Daryl Gioffre, it turns out that bananas are not a good fruit option in the morning. He said that they might give you a quick boost in the morning, but in the end, they will leave you feeling tired.

“Bananas seem like the perfect option to grab and go in the morning, but with a closer look, you’ll find that bananas eaten alone aren’t the best option because they’re 25 percent sugar and moderately acidic.”

Gioffre’s advice is to pair the banana with a healthy fat or spice in order to combat the negative effects. By pairing it up with another food or spice, you will likely be full until lunch time.

I mean, seriously: who would have thought?

