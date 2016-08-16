The Miss COED 2017 competition is finally underway, and every day until voting starts October 12, we’re revealing five girls from different universities with various majors, aspirations, and extracurriculars. But first things first — what exactly is the Miss COED 2017 competition? And how can you participate in the coolest college competition in the country?

We have all the answers you’re looking for. We’re great like that.

What is Miss COED?

We like where you’re going with this! Miss COED 2017 is a nationwide competition to find confident college students who are involved in their universities, maintain high GPA’s, are super active on social media, and overall just love their school. The competition will initially include all participants, but each school will wind up having only one representative. From there, readers and students will vote on which school and school rep they want to see win.

How Do I Join?

Although we don’t condone discrimination, this one is for the ladies. Sorry boys! Contestants also must be between the ages of 18-25 and attend a school in the United States – Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico are included.

How To Submit?

It’s easy! If you fit within the category above, simply click on this link to fill out the fun questionnaire: Miss COED Submission page. It should only take about 5-10 minutes to complete, depending on how much you write. Or if you’d rather, you can email the submission for to us directly (email provided at the bottom).

Prizes?

We’re still working on the awesome prize pack for this year, but we can tell you what last year’s winner,Kendall Fuhrman won.

A trip to Jamaica with her friends and family for spring break

A spin around the track with legendary IndyCar driver, Mario Andretti.

Laptop

Tablet

Personalized Miss COED 2016 clothing

Sneakers/Flip Flops

Backpack

Bathing Suit

AND MORE!

Plus, the top 12 finalists also got a sweet swag bag packed with bathing suits, sunglasses, personalized Miss COED 2016 clothing, flip flops, etc. The second and third place winners were also sent on a Spring Break destination of their choice. Not bad, especially when you have a taste for piña coladas and getting caught in the rain.

How Long Is The Process?

The ten-month-long competition includes a submission process, pre-round, round one, round two, and a final round. The public votes on who they want to see move on during each round.

Pre-Round: Allows school duplicates to be narrowed down to one representative per university.

Round One: Each representative is broken up into NCAA conferences – i.e. AAC, ACC, Big 10, Big 12, CUSA, MAC, MWC, PAC 12, SEC, and SunBelt. To make sure no school is left out, we also added four Wildcard conferences which include: North, South, East, and West, and are based on geography. On average, this round includes about 250 contestants.

Round Two: Three finalists from each conference compete for the title of Miss COED 2017, or 42 contestants.

Final Round: One finalist from each conference competes for the title of Miss COED 2017 for a total of 14 contestants, and a sole winner is announced in March.

How does voting work?

Voting will be open to the public for the duration of each round. Family, friends, sorority sisters, friends, teammates, readers, etc. are encouraged to vote for their favorite based on each girl’s individual profile. Within these profiles, there will be a gallery of photos, ten questions, and their social media channels. Visitors can vote for each Miss COED 2017 contestant one time per 24 hour period, per IP address.

This year, the competition officially kicks off October 12 when you can vote for your favorites, but until then, we will be updating the Miss COED 2017 page on the reg. In fact, we will be rolling out a bunch of contestants every day until we run out – aka that’s a lot of days. You better set your alarm, because you’re not going to want to miss this.

Still have a question? Head to coed.com and check out the official rules and photo rules. Or better yet, send me an email: alexa.lyons@teamcoed.com.