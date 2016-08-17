Chrissy Teigen has always had a way of saying what we’re thinking. Aside from being absolutely hilarious and smart, she’s also been an open book when it comes to the realities of her body, another characteristic we can admire considering we’re in the age of social media photoshop. The Sports Illustrated model’s latest bodily confession came in the form of a Snapchat, where she shared a photo of her stretch marks. Attached was the caption, “lol my thighs have tributaries.”



Many have credited the model for an unchanging physique despite having a baby just a few months ago. An Instagram photo showing off her post-baby body prompted a ton of praise (and infinite jealousy) from admiring Instagrammers.

But not even swimsuit models are perfect, as Teigen constantly seems to point out. Last year she shared a photo of her bruised thighs with visible stretch marks.

“I was actually just taking a picture of the bruises and then I saw the stretch marks in there,” she told Meredith Vieira at the time. “I have those apps, the Facetune and Photoshopping ones, and I just didn’t feel like doing it anymore—and I’m never doing it again because I think we forgot what normal people look like now.”

We’ve said it once and we’ll say it 1,00,00,00,00 times: Chrissy Teigen is f*cking amazing.