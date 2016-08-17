Marimar Quiroa is an inspiration. Born with a cystic hygroma — a fluid-filled growth in her neck and mouth that requires her to breathe through a tube and use sign language to communicate — the now 21-year-old is overcoming her medical issues and challenging society’s idea of beauty with her YouTube channel MakeupArtistGorda66, where she provides more than 111,000 followers with awesome makeup videos.

“People type their comments after they view my videos, and they say some really nice things,” she said during a recent interview with Barcroft TV. “They tell me I’m beautiful and love my makeup.”

Quiroa has undergone several surgeries to reduce the size of the cyst, and started her own beauty channel two years ago. Viewers have learned everything from proper contouring to stellar foundation routines to different event looks, and Quiroa has received a ton of positive feedback. But because this is still the internet and people can be awful, haters still pop up, both online and off.

“People tell me I look like a monkey… that my mouth is wrong,” she said in the video. “I see them staring. I either tell them to stop or just ignore them, but if people are staring at me, I stare right back. I refuse to look away until they stop staring.”

But nothing can stop Quiroa from achieving her goals. She hopes to inspire other young women and men to have a similar attitude despite societal expectations. She’s currently enrolled in makeup school and is studying education in hopes of becoming a teacher for deaf children. But beauty is a passion she won’t be giving up anytime soon.

“To me, beauty means to accept yourself for who you are,” she explained.”It doesn’t matter if you have a different-looking face. Accept yourself for who you are.”

Go girl.

Follow Marimar Quiroa on Instagram.

VIEW GALLERY

