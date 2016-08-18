What in the world is this school thinking?

Golden Heritage Polytechnic College in Cagayan de Oro City, Philippines, has instituted a new school policy that forbids students from having romantic relationships with people of the opposite sex while they are enrolled. According to ABS-CBN, this policy is in place to prevent teen pregnancies so that more students can finish their education.

A large yellow banner that hangs outside of the school reads, “[a] love affair will surely destroy the life of a young lady student therefore this institution prohibit intimate relationship between a male & female students.” This message is also printed on teachers’ uniforms because why not?

It remains currently unclear as to whether this new policy targets solely female students or if its is universally applied. However, the phrasing of the message suggests that it is just the “young lady students” who are considered at risk.

It is additionally unclear if the rule applies to relationships between students or any romantic relationship a student has – even if it is with someone outside of the college.

It’s truly a wild world out there.

