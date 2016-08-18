After months of scouring the country for the smartest, coolest, all-around most awesome college girls, we’re finally unveiling our Miss COED 2017 contestants. Today, you’ll meet five girls repping schools from across the nation, each from different backgrounds, with different majors and aspirations. Today’s girls hail from Texas Tech, ODU, and more. These smart, talented and beautiful women are going places.

Check back every day to meet five new university representatives until voting starts October 12. Which school are you rooting for?

Brooke Sabo, Ohio State University



“At school you can find me involved in my sorority, Chi Omega. Chi Omega has given me my best friends and a home away from home. It has made Ohio State my happy place, and I honestly don’t know what I would do without my sorority sisters. I am involved in planning sisterhood outings and in charge of the food and decorations for our biggest fundraiser for Make-a-Wish in the fall.”

Abbeth Lawrance, Texas Tech University



“My ideal first date would be anything that lets me get to know the other person. I don’t want to go sit in a movie theater or anything like that for the first date, probably not for the third or fourth either. I want to be able to talk, and I want the guy to be able to give me a chance to laugh because a sense of humor is important to me.”

Sara White, Old Dominion University



“I major in Mechanical Engineering, and I want to help design cars. My plan is to start interning my third year at Old Dominion and get a jump start with a good company. I’ve always had a love for cars and I think I’ll enjoy having a job where I can combine that love with new designs!”

Kianna Warner, Bridgewater State University



“If I could change one thing about the world, it would be more education for women! There are too many women in the world that are unable to get an education, which could remarkably change their life.”

Brooke Johnson, University of Toledo



“I love my college because it is only an hour from home so I am still close to my family. Also, UT is a larger university with a small campus feeling. The class sizes are smaller and the professors are easily accessible, which is perfect for me. Lastly, the people matter. I love that UT focuses on the spirit of sports, events, and traditions held on campus and makes the whole community and alumni feel so welcomed.”

