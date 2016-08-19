We hope these rumors are true! Reports confirm that 19-year-old Disney starlet Zendaya will portray Mary-Jane Watson in the upcoming Spider-man: Homecoming movie.

Zendaya will play Spidey’s love-interest (well, most likely—further details regarding her character have yet to be released) opposite to British actor Tom Holland, who was confirmed as the film’s titular character earlier this year. According to The Wrap, two insiders exclusively revealed that Zendaya’s character, a “key role” which was been referred to as “Michelle,” will in fact be the iconic Mary-Jane. The role of Mary-Jane was last played by Kirsten Dunst in Sam Raimi’s movie adaptation of the comic book between 2002-2007.

It has been confirmed, however, that the Sony reboot of the classic Marvel comic will definitely focus on a high-school aged Peter Parker. You’ll be able to catch Spider-man: Homecoming in theaters on July 7, 2017.