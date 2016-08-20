Matthew McConaughey is one sneaky celebrity.

In today’s strange news, apparently McConaughey has had a verified YouTube channel account for over a year. But that’s not even the weird part. What’s odd is that until two days ago his account only had 240 subscribers, essentially making the channel a complete and total secret. According to Wetpaint, the account was identified by AdAge after being a spotted by a user on Reddit. The account has since blown up and all six of his videos, mostly featuring himself talking directly to the camera about charitable organizations, have now received a couple million views.

I guess winning an Oscar doesn’t automatically guarantee you a popular YouTube channel. Check out some of our favorite videos from McConaughey’s formerly secret channel.