Kanye West isn’t just a musical genius (at least in our opinion) and fashion designer, he’s also dedicated to discovering and nurturing other young artistic talent. One lucky fan may get the chance to be his latest protégé.

Ceasar Martinez was one of the first fans waiting in line at Kanye’s pop-up Pablo fashion shop in Los Angeles this weekend (there are 20 other locations now open across the globe). While in line, Martinez bumped into one of Yeezy’s famous friends, talent manager and music mogul Scooter Braun. Braun happened to be on the phone with West at the time and offered to speak with one of the fans waiting to get into the Pablo store. Martinez turned out to be the lucky guy Braun chose to speak with ‘Ye.

Martinez revealed to TMZ that he’s a fashion designer and asked Kanye to take a look at some of his designs during their conversation. Surprisingly, West agreed to set up a time to look at some of his sketches. On top of that, Martinez even nabbed some free tickets to Kanye’s upcoming concert tour. The early bird really does get the worm in this case!