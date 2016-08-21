How to Open a Bottle of Wine Without a Corkscrew

There’s nothing worse than getting ready to pop open a bottle of wine only to find that you don’t have a corkscrew. It’s a total buzzkill … literally. But don’t worry, we’re not going to let a missing corkscrew ruin your night. We’ve got the only hack you’ll ever need and we guarantee you already have the two necessary tools in your house.

Bottle of wine (Duh!) Pair of scissors (Who doesn’t own a pair of scissors?)

Seriously, that’s it. Check out the video below to learn the hack step-by-step. Safety tip: Don’t try this hack after already having consumed a bottle of wine, you might hurt yourself. Otherwise, drink up and enjoy!