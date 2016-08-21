How to Open a Bottle of Wine Without a Corkscrew

There’s nothing worse than getting ready to pop open a bottle of wine only to find that you don’t have a corkscrew. It’s a total buzzkill … literally. But don’t worry, we’re not going to let a missing corkscrew ruin your night. We’ve got the only hack you’ll ever need and we guarantee you already have the two necessary tools in your house.
- Bottle of wine (Duh!)
- Pair of scissors (Who doesn’t own a pair of scissors?)
Seriously, that’s it. Check out the video below to learn the hack step-by-step. Safety tip: Don’t try this hack after already having consumed a bottle of wine, you might hurt yourself. Otherwise, drink up and enjoy!