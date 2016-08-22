Marcus Bellamy, a 32-year-old Broadway dancer, has been charged with murder and manslaughter of his boyfriend, Bernardo Almonte. A law enforcement official told the Daily News that Almonte was found facedown on the floor of his and Bellamy’s shared apartment, bleeding from a major head wound. Police also believe Bellamy strangled and bit Almonte on his shoulders as they fought.

The 27-year-old electrician was found beaten and strangled. After the murder, Bellamy then posted a series of strange Facebook statuses that confessed to killing his boyfriend. One of these asked for forgiveness, while another proclaimed himself as “god.”

Bellamy then left the apartment and told a neighbor what he’d done, who then called the police. He then stood outside the building and “raised his hands in the air and stared at the sky,” which is where he was found and arrested. Bellamy identified Almonte as his partner, but refused to say anything else, sources say.

The Broadway dancer performed in a 2011 production of Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, as well as having small roles in Smash and Across the Universe. Bellamy has been arrested four times since 2007, but none of the arrests have been tied to violence, police confirm. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital on Saturday because he claimed to have chest pains, with his arraignment currently pending.

VIEW GALLERY