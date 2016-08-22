There really is a science for everything.

Researchers from the University of Washington have discovered that there are certain times during the year that couples are more likely to get divorced. They have found that August is one of two months during which couples are more likely to get divorced.

Julie Brines, an associate sociology professor at the University, and doctoral candidate Brian Serafini observed a spike in divorce filings in the months of August and March between the years of 2001 and 2015. This caused them to believe that divorce can be motivated by “domestic ritual.”

The two were originally studying the effects of the recession in the state of Washington. During this study, they noticed a pattern in divorce filings that suggests that married couples are more likely to call it quits after the two major holiday seasons: winter and summer.

Brines believes that this is because the period during the holidays is considered an inappropriate time to divorce because the holiday season and summer months are traditionally focused on family.

“People tend to face the holidays with rising expectations, despite what disappointments they might have had in years past,” Brines explained. “They represent periods in the year when there’s the anticipation or the opportunity for a new beginning, a new start, something different, a transition into a new period of life. It’s like an optimism cycle, in a sense.”

The researchers additionally hypothesized that if the holidays do not live up to expectations, that is when couples make the difficult decision.

These findings inspired Brines and Serafini to look at filing patterns in four other states: Ohio, Minnesota, Florida and Arizona. They discovered that the pattern was more or less the same in these states as well – which is rather depressing.

