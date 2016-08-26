It’s that inevitable time again: the end of summer vacation. And with the end of summer comes moving into a new home and – ugh – buying tons of stuff you need but don’t have. Ladies, don’t fret; shopping just got a little bit easier. Whether you’re moving into the dorms for your freshman year or you’re a sophisticated senior in an off-campus apartment, you’ll definitely want these must-have essentials for a new year of college. Babbleboxx.com recently compiled a box of unique products for “Campus Shevival” that will help you survive (or should I say “she-vive”?) and make the next semester less grueling. Here are some amazing products from innovative and emerging brands that you’ll want to get your hands on ASAP:

FUJIFILM Instax Mini 70

I never believed in love at first sight until this camera arrived at my doorstep. The Instax Mini 70 is the latest model of instant cameras which produce wallet-sized film photos. It’s like a photo-booth but with waaay higher quality photos and waaay lower cost (retailing at $140 with a double pack of film costing $20). FUJIFILM’s Instax Mini 70 is perfect for capturing those moments you know are special. This camera is definitely ~the one~.

The camera gets the best of both worlds by mixing its vintage photo vibes with a mod style. It even has a tiny front-facing mirror; your Snapchats will seem pretty amateur when you can take a perfect selfie with a film camera. You get high-quality Instax pictures in under 90 seconds, which are perfect for decorating your dorm room or apartment walls. These credit-card sized photos are so good, they’re basically art (seriously, check out their Instagram below – it’s art). Plus, the camera itself isn’t bulky, so you can bring it with you everywhere. What I’m really trying to say here is that there’s no need for filters when you have a camera as cool as this one.

GreenPan Mini Ceramic Non-Stick Square Egg Pan

They say size doesn’t matter but it most definitely does. Not only is this pan the cutest little thing I’ve ever seen, but it’s so non-stick that the “Non-stick pan” sticker wouldn’t stick to it. The GreenPan™ Square egg pan is perfect for your breakfast eggs, especially if you don’t have a lot of space in your kitchen (like me and my tiny studio). It’s so easy to use, you’ll be making fancy brunch for yourself every day of the week.

The pan is a square rather than a circle, allowing for quick and even heating throughout your food. Coated with Thermolon™ healthy ceramic non-stick, it makes for easy clean-up, which is great for those of us who hate washing dishes (aka probably everyone). This mini pan has a non-slip handle with a silicon sleeve for a safe and secure grip. Plus, because of its size, you’ll use up less oil and won’t “accidentally” make more food than you can eat! You’ll love having this little pan in your kitchenette.

If you’re lookin’ to get cookin’, GreenPan is offering a great deal, valid through September 4. Just use the promo code SCHOOL20 on their website for 20% off your purchase and free shipping, both perfect for anyone not looking to break the bank when it comes to back to school shopping.

Simply Sensitive Summer’s Eve Cleansing Cloths

So. It’s that time of the month again and you feel actually disgusting. Or maybe you just werked it at the gym but want to feel a little cleaner before your next class. Or it’s just one of those days where you’re worried that people can, you know, smell you. Summer’s Eve has you covered. If you haven’t heard of the company Summer’s Eve, a huge leader in feminine hygiene, then you’ve been missing out on some godsend products. They developed these amazing Cleansing Cloths, which provide an easy and discreet way to make our lady parts feel fresher than the Prince of Bel-Air himself.

Believe me when I say these Cleansing Cloths make a HUGE difference. These cloths wipe away gross bacteria and the odor that comes with it, and they are also hypoallergenic and alcohol-free. But fear not, ladies with sensitive skin! Summer’s Eve uses gentle formulas that won’t cause irritation. The cleansing cloths are lightly fragranced and come in a few scents, such as Island Splash and Sheer Floral. Small, individual packets make them perfect to toss into your purse, gym bag or front seat compartment in your car. Basically you’ll want these wherever you keep your tampons.

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula FlipBalms

I’ll admit that I’ve never been much of a chapstick or lip balm person. I only use one kind semi-regularly, mostly because it’s a pretty color. That is, until I tried the witchcraft that is these Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula FlipBalms. I. Am. Hooked.

Each of these FlipBalms is packed with pure cocoa butter, raw Shea butter and Vitamin E. Meaning they are suuuper soft and moisturizing on your lips. There are three fruity flavors – Watermelon, Coconut and Mango – that weirdly complement the sweetness of the cocoa butter perfectly. Not to mention it’s totally free of parabens, phthalates, petrolatum and gluten; it contains ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients, so you can use it all you want without guilt for the environment. So it’s basically perfect as it is.

But then it gets better. Palmer’s is a brand that is already loved by celebrities and consumers, but these FlipBalms really stand out because it’s designed so that you can open, apply and close it with just one hand! So not only will you get long-lasting moisturization from the cocoa butter formula, but it’s actually convenient to apply it on the go. Palmer’s FlipBalms are like no other lip balm you’ll see on the market today. All three flavors are available at Target, Kmart, Five Below and Palmers.com. You’ll want all three of them for the rest of your life, probably.

Zebra Pens

Pencils? They’re for high school geometry class. The college life demands you use pens to show that you are mature and confident in not making mistakes, even though mistakes are all adult life ever is. So you’ll want pens that are guaranteed to work for you, even though it means crossing stuff out instead of erasing. Zebra pens offer a variety of styles and colors to suit everyone’s preferences.

There are the Sarasa Gel pens feature Rapid Dry Ink technology in multiple colors. Using these almost felt like painting; the pens glided across the page with their vibrancy. Van Gogh probably would have liked these, TBH. Zebra pens also have their Z-Grip Plus Ballpoint pens, which they say have their smoothest low-viscosity ballpoint ink. The Z-Grip pens are perfect for taking those illegible notes when the professor decides to go through the Powerpoint lecture like he’s freaking Usain Bolt.

Zebra pens also have a core Steel line of products, which look as chic in your hand as they do on paper. One of those is the H-301 Steel Highlighter, which doesn’t blot the page as you use them. They’re bright but light, so you won’t have any trouble actually reading the textbook when you’re done highlighting the sh*t out of it. There’s also the F-301 BCA, which is a “Breast Cancer Awareness” pink barrel-decorated steel ballpoint with black ink, if you like promoting a good cause with your school supplies. Because who doesn’t?

Disclaimer: This post is sponsored by BabbleBoxx.com on behalf of Single Edition Media.