The Wait is Over! How to Listen to Britney Spears’ New Album ‘Glory’

It’s Britney, b*itch. The undisputed queen of pop music has finally released her new album, Glory, and we could not be more obsessed.

This is Brit’s ninth studio album and we honestly think it may be one of her best yet. And for those of you without Apple Music, fear not! It turns out the rumors that Glory would initially be released as an Apple Music exclusive were just that, rumors. Last night at midnight, the album was released across all digital music platforms. Check out our Spotify stream below.

Brit even gave her album a bump on Twitter with this short and sweet tweet:

It’s here!!! #GloryOutNow https://t.co/UR1JOfwyY0 pic.twitter.com/S50wtEwvaP

— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 26, 2016

