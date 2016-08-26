The coffee maker alarm clock is one invention we all need in our lives, and pronto. And now, all of our dreams are finally becoming a reality. Starbucks just might be getting a run for their money with this new device.

The Barisieur, created and founded by London-based designer Josh Renouf, is an alarm clock and coffee hybrid that will wake you up in the early hours of the morning with a fresh hot cup of Joe (or tea). The project was initially conceptualized in early 2014 and launched on Kickstarter this past May. The good news? The project has since reached its initial fundraising goal on Kickstarter and has now moved on to Indiegogo to continue racking in the dough to bring the first model to market. Thanks to all of the support for The Barisieur, you can now preorder it online through the Indiegogo fundraising page.

With a sleek, modern design, The Barisieur will blend in with almost any room’s aesthetic. It also features glass components that are all dishwasher safe. All you need to do is prep your coffee beans or tea leaves the night before and let The Barisieur do the rest of the work for you – it will brew your beverage just before your alarm goes off so it’s hot and ready! Other tech features include a small drawer for sugar, a cooled storage vessel for milk and even a USB port to charge your mobile devices.

Once The Barisieur goes to retail it’ll be priced around $420 per unit, however, if you preorder it on Indiegogo you can snag it for just $299. The price isn’t exactly a steal, but considering the perks, we’re seriously considering getting one for ourselves. The first models are expected to ship in September 2017.