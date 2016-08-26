We’ve searched the nation for the smartest, coolest, all-around most awesome college girls to represent their schools in our Miss COED 2017 competition. Now, we’re finally unveiling the school reps and why they love their universities. Today, you’ll meet five girls from across the nation, each from different backgrounds, with different majors and aspirations. Today’s girls come to you from New York University, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and more. Get to know them below and check back every day to meet five new university representatives until voting starts October 12.

Have you found a favorite yet?

Think you have what it takes to rep your school?

Submit to be part of the Miss COED 2017 competition today!

Carly Tennes, New York University

“If I had 24 hours left to live, I would throw a giant party and invite all of my family and friends, enjoying the time that I have left with them. I would also probably squeeze in a visit to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which over the past two years has become my happy place. Nothing relaxes me more than turning off my phone and wandering through the galleries.”

See Carly Tennes full profile here.

Sydney Wilson, University of Nevada – Las Vegas



“At school you can find me as part of a sorority on campus called Deta Zeta. It’s an enriching and amazing sisterhood that encourages engagement with the community, gets you actively volunteering on a regular basis, and introduces you to some powerful inspiring young women. Aside from that, I enjoy hitting the gym, and cheering on my friends in Greek life as they kick some butt in intramural games.”

See Sydney Wilson’s full profile here.

Sheridan Godfrey, University of Colorado



“I really hate when people underestimate me. Being a cheerleader for CU and being a girl I tend to get stereotyped a lot. I hate when people assume I need help or need to be explained things just because of outer appearances.”

See Sheridan Godfrey’s full profile here.

Susan D’Nae Brotherman, University of Texas at San Antonio



“I major in Education (early childhood through sixth grade). I plan to graduate and teach for a few years while getting my Master’s in counseling. Once I have my Master’s, I would love to move into school counseling and help children in a different way than teaching.”

See Susan D’Nae Brotherman’s full profile here.

Maddie Slovak, University of Toledo



“I love my college because it provides me with everything I’m looking for in a college! Great programs, plenty of clubs and organizations I can join, and the college experience people are looking for!”

See Maddie Slovak’s full profile here.