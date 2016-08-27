Ariana Grande Has an Instagram Doppelganger and the Resemblance is Uncanny

We all have someone that kind of looks like us, even if it’s just a little bit. Well, Ariana Grande doesn’t just have a look-a-like. She has a LITERAL twin. Her name is Jessica Teeka Singh and her Instagram has been blowing up due to her striking resemblance to pop starlet Ariana Grande. Think we’re overselling it? We’ve got the Instagram pics to prove it. Check out Ariana’s doppelgänger below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJDrmoOjfif/?taken-by=jessicateekasingh

https://www.instagram.com/p/BGs0pd7LUiN/?taken-by=jessicateekasingh

https://www.instagram.com/p/BFIjVqOrUsK/?taken-by=jessicateekasingh

https://www.instagram.com/p/BDwHkhOLUkS/?taken-by=jessicateekasingh

https://www.instagram.com/p/BC_dc5WLUm-/?taken-by=jessicateekasingh

https://www.instagram.com/p/BAunY9zLUmG/?taken-by=jessicateekasingh

https://www.instagram.com/p/BAdB4KOrUog/?taken-by=jessicateekasingh

https://www.instagram.com/p/BEExyBILUhm/?taken-by=jessicateekasingh

