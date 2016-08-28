Beyonce performed at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards and the result? EPIC. Obviously. The pop KWEEN owned the stage with songs from her latest visual album, “Lemonade” and absolutely slayed the vocals.

The performance was definitely referencing back to the tensions of our current political moment and we think it was completely brilliant. It was ethereal, dramatic and even a little bit futuristic, just like we hoped and knew it would be. Naturally, Kween Bey and her army of dancers killed the dance moves on the stage (twerking included) rocking Beyonce’s signature black leotard and leather thigh-high boots.

Oh, and “Becky with the good hair” was name-dropped twice. Towards the end of her performance things got a little aggressive. Bey dropped more than a few F-bombs before surrounding herself in a ring of fire. She finished the performance with none other than our favorite, “Formation.” Beyonce’s performance sums up the definition of “slay” unlike anything else. Key and Peele couldn’t even come up with any tweets to describe it.