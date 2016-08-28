The 2016 MTV VMAs have officially begun and we are loving it. There’s only one weird thing. So far, there isn’t a host. They are really keeping this under wraps! Or maybe they don’t have an official host and Kanye West will just announce himself as the host. We wouldn’t be surprised.

UPDATE: It’s your favorite Comedy Central duo Key and Peele! The pair, dressed in ridiculous outfits announced the MTV VMAs as if they were sportscasters, in a separate area (very similar to ESPN commentary) away from the main stage. Before and after each performance, they came up with cleverly hilarious tweets describing the celebs and events on-stage.