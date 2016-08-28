Did you miss the 2016 MTV VMAs on Sunday night? Fear not! Find out who won (and who lost) this year at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Beyonce walked into the VMAs, with adorable daughter Blue Ivy in tow, with the most nominations at 11 total. Adele, trailed just behind her with 8. But who will come out on top with the most Moonman statues this season? The winners are highlighted in bold. Keep refreshing for updates!

Video of the Year

Best Male Video

Drake- “Hotline Bling”

Winner: Calvin Harris (featuring Rihanna) — “This Is What You Came For”

Bryson Tiller — “Don’t”

The Weeknd — “Can’t Feel My Face”

Kanye West — “Famous”

Best Female Video

Adele — “Hello”

Winner: Beyoncé — “Hold Up”

Ariana Grande — “Into You”

Rihanna (featuring Drake) — “Work”

Sia — “Cheap Thrills”

Best New Artist

Desiigner

Winner: DNCE

Zara Larsson

Lukas Graham

Bryson Tiller

Best Pop Video

Adele — “Hello”

Winner: Beyoncé — “Formation”

Justin Bieber — “Sorry”

Alessia Cara — “Wild Things”

Ariana Grande — “Into You”

Best Rock Video

All Time Low — “Missing You”

Coldplay — “Adventure of a Lifetime”

Fall Out Boy (featuring Demi Lovato) — “Irresistible”

Panic! at the Disco — “Victorious”

Winner: Twenty One Pilots — “Heathens”

Best Hip-Hop Video

2 Chainz — “Watch Out”

Chance the Rapper (featuring Saba) — “Angels”

Desiigner — “Panda”

Winner: Drake — “Hotline Bling”

Bryson Tiller — “Don’t”

Best Electronic Video

99 Souls (featuring Destiny’s Child and Brandy) — “The Girl Is Mine”

Afrojack — “SummerThing!”

The Chainsmokers (featuring Daya) — “Don’t Let Me Down”

Winner: Calvin Harris and Disciples — “How Deep Is Your Love”

Mike Posner — “I Took a Pill in Ibiza”

Best Collaboration Video

Beyoncé (featuring Kendrick Lamar) — “Freedom”

Winner: Fifth Harmony (featuring Ty Dolla Sign) — “Work from Home”

Ariana Grande (featuring Lil Wayne) — “Let Me Love You”

Calvin Harris (featuring Rihanna) — “This Is What You Came For”

Rihanna (featuring Drake) — “Work”

Breakthrough Long Form Video

Winner: Beyoncé — Lemonade

Justin Bieber — Purpose: The Movement

Chris Brown — Royalty

Florence + The Machine — The Odyssey

Troye Sivan — Blue Neighbourhood Trilogy

Best Direction

Adele — “Hello” (Director: Xavier Dolan)

Winner: Beyoncé — “Formation” (Director: Melina Matsoukas)

David Bowie — “Lazarus” (Director: Johan Renck)

Coldplay — “Up&Up” (Directors: Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia)

Tame Impala — “The Less I Know the Better” (Director: Canada)

Best Choreography

Winner: Beyoncé — “Formation” (Choreographers: Chris Grant, JaQuel Knight and Dana Foglia)

Beyoncé — “Sorry” (Choreographers: Chris Grant, JaQuel Knight, Dana Foglia, Anthony Burrell & Beyoncé Knowles Carter)

Missy Elliott (featuring Pharrell) — “WTF (Where They From)” (Choreographer: Hi-Hat)

FKA Twigs — M3LL155X (Choreographer: Aaron Sillis, Benjamin Milan, Kenrick Sandy and FKA Twigs)

(Choreographer: Aaron Sillis, Benjamin Milan, Kenrick Sandy and FKA Twigs) Florence + The Machine — “Delilah” (Choreographer: Holly Blakey)

Best Visual Effects

Adele — “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” (Visual Effects: Jonathan Box and MPC)

Winner: Coldplay — “Up&Up” (Visual Effects: Vania Heymann and GloriaFX)

FKA Twigs — M3LL155X (Visual Effects: Lewis Saunders and Jihoon Yoo)

(Visual Effects: Lewis Saunders and Jihoon Yoo) The Weeknd — “Can’t Feel My Face” (Visual Effects: Louis Mackall and T.J. Burke)

Zayn — “Pillowtalk” (Visual Effects: David Smith)

Best Art Direction

Adele — “Hello” (Art Director: Colombe Raby)

Beyoncé — “Hold Up” (Art Director: Jason Hougaard)

Winner: David Bowie — “Blackstar” (Art Director: Jan Houllevigue)

Drake — “Hotline Bling” (Art Director: Jeremy MacFarlane)

Fergie — “M.I.L.F. $” (Art Director: Alexander Delgado)

Best Editing

Adele — “Hello” (Editor: Xavier Dolan)

Winner: Beyoncé — “Formation” (Editor: Jeff Selis)

David Bowie — “Lazarus” (Editor: Johan Söderberg)

Fergie — “M.I.L.F. $” (Editor: Vinnie Hobbs)

Ariana Grande — “Into You” (Editor: Hannah Lux Davis)

Best Cinematography

Adele — “Hello” (Director of Photography: André Turpin)

Alesso — “I Wanna Know” (Director of Photography: Corey Jennings)

Winner: Beyoncé — “Formation” (Director of Photography: Malik Sayeed)

David Bowie — “Lazarus” (Director of Photography: Crille Forsberg)

Ariana Grande — “Into You” (Director of Photography: Paul Laufer)

Song of Summer Winner: Fifth Harmony – “All In My Head (Flex)” Drake — “One Dance” Justin Timberlake — “Can’t Stop The Feeling” Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber — “Cold Water” Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna — “This Is What You Came For” Sia — “Cheap Thrills” The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey — “Closer” Nick Jonas featuring Ty Dolla $ign — “Bacon” Kent Jones — “Don’t Mind” Selena Gomez — “Kill ‘Em With Kindness”



Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

Winner: Rihanna