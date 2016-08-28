If you missed this, you’re going to wish you hadn’t.

Kanye West entered the 2016 MTV VMA stage to none other than his now-infamous song, “Famous.” He went off on a tangent like no one else can and we love him for it.

Here are some highlights from his totally unscripted his speech:

“I am Kanye West. And that feels really great to say, especially this year. I came here to present my new video. But before I do that, I’m gonna talk.”

“It was an expression of our now. Our fame, our now. Us, inside of the tv. The audacity to put Anna Wintour right next to Donald Trump. I put Ray J. in there bro. This is fame, bro. Like… I see you Amber [Rose]. My wife is a G… We came over in the same boat, now we all in the same bed. Well, maybe different boats but… But if you think about last week it was 22 people murdered in Chicago.”

“I love all y’all. That’s why I called her [Taylor Swift].”

“I know times for me. I sit down and talk to older, like, rich people. You know. AKA white. They tell me, ‘Don’t compare yourself to Steve Jobs, don’t compare yourself to Walt Disney. Don’t compare yourself to these people.’ There’s three keys to keeping people impoverished.”

“My role models are Ford, Hughes, Jobs, Disney… West.”

“Bro. BROOOOOO. Tonight, we’re here to have fun. I’m standing in front of my idol Puff Daddy. I’m standing in front of my wife Kim Kardashian West. I’m standing front of the future, Chance the Rapper… We are undeniably the influencers, the thought leaders.”

He then went on to present the world premier exclusive for the video to his song “Fade,” featuring Teyana Taylor. We love Kanye almost as much as Kanye loves Kanye.