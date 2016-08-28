Britney Spears Makes Triumphant (?) Return to the 2016 MTV VMA Stage

||

It’s Britney, b*tch. This Sunday night, Britney Spears made her return to the VMA stage at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Brit looked fierce dancing and singing around the stage (well, lip-synching) in a yellow sequined leotard and thigh-high boots. She was not afraid to get down and dirty with fellow artist G-Eazy as the two performed the song, “Make Me,” from her latest album Glory.

However, Brit only performed one song! Seriously? We were hoping for some VMA throwbacks like “Oops I Did it Again” or “Toxic.’ We’re so happy to have Brit back on the VMA stage but just a little disappointed her performance was so short.

MTV VMAs 2016: Kanye West Appearance At 2016 VMAs

Read More:
Music,NewsBritney Spears,MTV,mtv awards,VMAs
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Erin AlexanderCOLLEGECANDY Writer
I am a UC Berkeley grad and lover of wine, cheese, travel and reality television. Feel free to contact me at erin.alexander@teamcoed.com. You can follow me on Instagram @you_feta_believe_it.
  • 10614935101348454