It’s Britney, b*tch. This Sunday night, Britney Spears made her return to the VMA stage at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Brit looked fierce dancing and singing around the stage (well, lip-synching) in a yellow sequined leotard and thigh-high boots. She was not afraid to get down and dirty with fellow artist G-Eazy as the two performed the song, “Make Me,” from her latest album Glory.

However, Brit only performed one song! Seriously? We were hoping for some VMA throwbacks like “Oops I Did it Again” or “Toxic.’ We’re so happy to have Brit back on the VMA stage but just a little disappointed her performance was so short.