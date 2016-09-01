When Ariana Grande steps onstage for a show, you notice a few things: 1. Her amazing glowy skin, 2. Her signature ponytail that somehow escapes the burden of fly aways, and 3. Her makeup that’s so perfectly crafted, it hurts. In short: along with her phenomenal vocals, Ariana Grande is a beauty guru, and after years of admiring her for it, she’s finally revealing some of her tips.

In a recent interview with Byrdie, the 23-year-old singer admitted that despite her now perfect complexion, she struggled with her skin as a teenager. So she has one rule to keep her face blemish free: take off all of that makeup. “It doesn’t matter if I exfoliate or if I’m too tired – as long as my makeup is off, I’m fine,” she explained, saying that she chooses a simple skin regimen over something more complex to combat acne. But when it comes to her face and body, there’s one product she can’t live without.

“You know what I actually use on my face as well as my body? I feel like people would think it would make you break out, but it doesn’t make you break out: coconut oil! Like, cooking oil. I put it everywhere – in my hair, on my body. It’s the answer.”

However, despite her one true beauty love, Grande did warn that it can reap havoc on some fans’ skin, depending on their skin type. “If you try this and then you break out, I apologize from the bottom of my heart. Disclaimer!”

As for makeup, there’s one thing she has to be wearing in order to feel fully done-up. “I love lashes,” she said. “I feel like I could be completely naked but have lashes, and I’d be fine. Like, I’ll forget! Just walk out naked and completely forget.” Grande also uses MAC’s Haute & Naughty mascara, which she claims provides her with a clean and clump-free look.

But let’s get to her signature look: that epic high ponytail in all of its glorious variations. “I had no idea that it was going to become, like, a thing,” she confessed. “It’s how I like my hair. It’s how I’ve always liked my hair. Picture me in fourth grade with a little half-up side-pony flopping around my head. I never expected it to become such a thing. This is what makes me comfortable, and I feel like there’s a thousand different ways to do a ponytail. A million!”

She continued, “It brings me so much joy, honestly. Every time I put my hair up, it’s like a surprise. Like, I forget how much I love it, and then I tie it back and I’m like, ‘I love this look! Ooh, girl!’ Every time I tie it up is like the first time. It’s like true love.”

And that coconut oil keeps it moisturized. Yeah… we’re going to need a jar of that ASAP.