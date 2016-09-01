As the summer dwindles down, we all start thinking the dreaded question: What should I wear on the first day of school? You gotta look good, and that plain t-shirt you’ve had for six years just won’t cut it. The weather will be cooling down, so you’ll need some sweet fall fashion. Now you can shop without breaking the bank, because we’ve rounded up the best Labor Day sales for you!

Whether you have nothing to wear or already have a killer first-day outfit lined up, you won’t want to miss these amazing sales over Labor Day weekend. Check out the stores below for their deals:

As usual, you’ll find deals and savings on select items site-wide, including clothes, electronics and household items.

As a “so long” to summer, this site is taking an extra 40% off their delicately cute sale items.

You’ll definitely need the perfect pair of jeans. This denim store is offering 20% off sitewide from August 29th through September 5th with the code BLANK20.

Until September 1st (today!), Cotton On is offering “buy one get one 50% off” all pants and jeans. From September 3rd through 6th, save 30% off of all full-priced items.

Two words: sweater weather. DL1961 is giving you 50% off its 2016 collection and up to 70% off everything else! Take advantage of this sale from August 26th through September 13th.

Reese Witherspoon’s clothing and home label is adorable with its Southern vibes. Use the code EXTRA30 to enjoy an extra 30% off all sale items from September 1st through 5th.

The Dreslyn makes cool brands like Rachel Comey, One Teaspoon, Public School, etc. way more accessible. From August 31st through September 5th, use the code WHITE to save 20% off your order.

Oh yes, this popular store is offering some great deals on their site. Labor Day deals start at a mere $5 for select styles, with tons of cute stuff on sale.

Maybe you live in perpetual summer weather (we’re looking at you, California). The site’s pre-Labor Day sale starts August 30th, where you can save 40% off the entire site. Sale items are excluded.

The best new spot for emerging trends, Genuine People is taking 20% sitewide from September 1st through 5th. Use the code LABORDAY at checkout.

If you’re going for an edgier fall vibe, H&M has you covered. They’re taking up to 60% off select styles through September 5th.

More into graphic tees than lacy blouses? This store is offering 30% off site-wide with the code KICKBACK.

A jack-of-all-trades, Kohl’s is offering some major Labor Day deals on everything from clothing to household items from September 1st through September 3rd.

La Mer is helping you get back on a track by taking 25% all of its fancy watches, which is good news for all of us who are constantly late to class. Enter the code LABORDAY16 from September 1st through 5th for the deal.

For an intriguing “je ne sais quoi” vibe, you’ll love this French brand. They’re taking an extra 25% off its already reduced summer collection. You can shop this sale from September 1st through 5th.

Time to throw out the ratty sweatpants you’ve been using and get some real PJs. Get a new set of cute sleepwear from Marigot September 1st through 5th. Select styles will be up to 60% off (with free shipping!) when you shop with the code FREESHIP.

Shop these adorable vintage styles at Modcloth for up to 50% off.

From August 25th through September 1st, shop the pre-Labor Day sale from your favorite staple and save 30% off all jeans, 40% off all dresses, and 50% off all tees. From September 2nd through 5th, you can save 50% off all jeans, tees, and dresses. Definitely be sure to stop by the clearance section, where you can save up to 75% off.

This indie lingerie brand is hosting a “White Out” sale from September 2nd to 5th, because you can wear white after Labor Day. Save 30% off all white styles on the site.

Another Paris-inspired style brand, Sandro’s got some sweet savings this weekend. From September 1st through 5th, save an extra 25% the already reduced summer collection. Your total savings could add up to 70% off!

From August 22nd through September 5th, use the code LD30 to take 30% off your order.

Need a new pair of espadrilles? This site taking 50% off starting August 26th.

No one does a sale like Victoria’s Secret. They’re offering their usual 7 for $27.50 underwear sale, as well as free shipping with a $50 bra purchase, through September 5th.