If you’re looking for celebrity drama in the Republican party, look no further. The feud between Presidential nominee Donald Trump and Fox journalist Megyn Kelly spread far and wide over the last year before it died down. During the Fox debate last summer, Kelly had ripped Trump to shreds for his terribly misogynistic views. This caused a back and forth on social media that rivaled those of actual celebrities (I’m looking at you, #taylorswiftisoverparty).

The whole thing peaked with a long-anticipated interview between the two on Kelly’s primetime special, Megyn Kelly Presents. That interview was civil, which disappointed many viewers — especially women — who wanted Kelly to get him again. Instead, the feud was patched up, and the two have since stopped publicly hating on each other.

But in the time between the Fox debate and Kelly’s special, however, the political commentator was attacked for her anti-Trump stance by viewers, encouraged by Trump himself. Usually, that just means lots of misspelled garbage on Twitter from users who can’t figure out how to turn their caps lock off. But the threats against Kelly seemed to be more serious than that. According to a recent New York Magazine report about Fox News and Roger Ailes, Kelly received death threats from viewers, and felt legitimate fear:

Kelly had even begun to speculate, according to one Fox source, that Trump might have been responsible for her getting violently ill before the debate last summer. Could he have paid someone to slip something into her coffee that morning in Cleveland? she wondered to colleagues.

I wouldn’t put it past Trump, TBH.

[H/T: Cosmopolitan]