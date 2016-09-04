Happy birthday Queen Bey! 35 years ago today, the pop diva was born in Houston, Texas, where she began slaying it in singing and dancing competitions from a very young age. She then went on to join one of our favorite girl groups of all time, Destiny’s Child, and eventually broke out to become the iconic, holy, royal superstar we all know her to be today. Throughout her 19-year career, she has sold over 100 million records as a solo artist, won 20 Grammy Awards (making her the most nominated woman in Grammy history), won 24 MTV VMAs (making her the most awarded artist ever), and SO much more. Basically, we are obsessed with Queen Bey and know that you are too. So in honor of this auspicious occasion, in which we celebrate all that is Beyoncé, we have put together a list of 10 (and trust us, this was very difficult) of our favorite Beyoncé music videos (exclusively from her solo career) so that you can listen to it on repeat all day long. You’re welcome.

Crazy In Love (ft. Jay Z)

Baby Boy (ft. Sean Paul)

Irreplaceable

Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)

Halo

Run The World (Girls)

Love On Top

Drunk In Love (ft. Jay Z)

Sorry

Formation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WfMlFxrMb18

All hail Queen Bey.