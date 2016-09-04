It’s official, straight from the source: A Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie isn’t going to happen. This is the worst news EVER.

The release of the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play had reignited the excitement and passion of Harry Potter fans from all around the globe just a few weeks ago. The enormous success of the Cursed Child, both on stage and in sales at bookstores internationally, had Potterheads and media outlets speculating that Warner Brothers might consider making a film adaptation. In fact, even Daniel Radcliffe didn’t totally rule out the possibility of appearing in the film in an interview with The Sun:

“It is a tricky one. You never want to close a door on anything, especially something that has been so good to me. At the moment I am definitely not at a stage where I would feel comfortable going back to it, who knows in 10 and 20 years if I would feel differently about that. And I think I have still got a little while for me to be age appropriate for this Harry.”

However, as exciting as that bit of news was our hopes and dreams were completely shot down today when The Movie Network reported that they had received this heartbreaking official statement from Warner Brothers:

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a stage play, with no plans for there to be a film.”

Ugh! Still, it’s definitely possible that they might revisit the script in 10 or 20 years when the actors we all know and love are the appropriate age. One can dream, at least.