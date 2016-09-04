This past week, Selena Gomez announced that she had to delay her Revival Tour due to health complications from her battle with lupus. However, sources are reporting that the delay is instead due to incessant drug use.

One insider told Radar Online that Gomez had a “pill-popping meltdown” in the middle of her tour, after which her parents immediately stepped in:

“Her mom and step dad stepped in after they returned from the Auckland show a few weeks ago because she wasn’t acting like herself.”

The insider also reported that she was found using:

“Lunesta, Ambien, Klonopin and Xanax. Not all at once. And more ‘recreational’ than one thing specifically. Selena wanted to finish the tour, but her team said absolutely not. The announcement today is to trigger the health clause in the insurance policy for the tour, because they’re staring down two whole legs, with 30 shows, and refunding millions in tickets sold.”

If the rumors are true, this sounds like a very dangerous situation for the pop star. And the cause of this behavior? Radar Online reports that Gomez began struggling with depression following the murder of her friend, Christina Grimmie. Her very public relationship drama with Justin Bieber has only exacerbated the situation further, adds The Sun. Regardless of whether or not Selena Gomez’s break from the public eye is due to her lupus condition or struggles with addiction, we hope she takes this time to work on herself and get the help she needs.