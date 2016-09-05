Amber Heard is striking back at Johnny Depp yet again. TMZ has reported that Heard is demanding that Depp donate $14 million, instead of the $7 million that was earmarked for Heard, to the Children’s Hospital of L.A. and the ACLU if he really cares about the causes.

Heard’s team told TMZ that Depp isn’t being open about his so-called act of charity, in fact, they claim the act is only going to serve him well financially in the long run:

“If Johnny wishes to change the settlement agreement, we must insist that he honor the full amount by donating $14M to charity, which after accounting for his tax deduction, is equal to his $7M payment obligation to Amber. We would also insist that the full amount be paid immediately and not drawn out over many years.”

Amber’s team continued to slam Depp:

“Anything less would be a transparent attempt by Johnny’s counsel, Laura Wasser and Patti Glaser, to reduce their client’s true payment by half under the guise of newfound concern for charities that he has never previously supported.”

But wait, not so fast. Depp’s team told TMZ that the actor was honored by the Children’s Hospital of L.A. in 2006 for his charitable work to support children worldwide. Weird. We bet that the recent statements made by Heard’s team might have a little something to do with the bad blood between the divorced couple.