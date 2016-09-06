We’ve spent months searching for the smartest, coolest, all-around most awesome college girls to represent their schools in our Miss COED 2017 competition. Now, we’re finally unveiling the school reps and why they love their universities. Today, you’ll meet five girls from across the nation, each from different backgrounds, with different majors and aspirations. Today’s girls hail from Texas State, UCF and more. Get to know them below and check back every day to meet five new university representatives until voting starts October 12.

“My hometown is awesome because my hometown is actually Ortonville, MI. I moved to Palm Harbor when I was 17 and missed home terribly. What I miss the most is being able to see my best friend, Gabrielle, more than just three times a year. I’ve been friends with her since fifth grade and she’s a perfect human being.”

Jasmine Haywood, Texas State University



“Most people think that Texas State is this big party school, and I’m convinced that’s why some people go there. However, I have never seen any of the parties they advertise on social media. I chose this school because of the background the professors have along with the beauty of the campus. They have a great Fashion Merchandising program – it’s actually the best one in Texas! The professors at Texas State really care about you as a student and they all have been in the industry and have had jobs that I want in my career path. I love going to class and hearing stories about their past jobs. Most importantly, at Texas State they make sure that as a student, you are taking advantage of the opportunities they give you with a variety of internships. They connect us with these companies such as JCPenny or Target and even have people from corporate introduce themselves. Texas State is all about being hands on! No other college is like that.”

Natalie Taylor, University of South Carolina



“I major in Global Supply Chain and Operations Management, and I want to be in the integrated supply chain department of a Fortune 500 company.”

Acacia Weber, California State – San Bernadino



“I want to be Miss COED 2017 because I feel as if girls like me often get overlooked for things like this. I don’t have a type-A personality. I don’t have “the perfect bod,” whatever that is. I’m not always super social. But I dress up like Sailor Moon for fun. I play music in many different styles. I’m learning to be professional. I started a musical group, the likes of which I’ve never seen, but wanted since I was a child. I feel like having a girl like me be in the spotlight will work wonders for others. To see me do it can make others feel like they can too. Like being the section leader in band, I will set the example to show how it’s done. I will lead the pack.”

Rossana Woodford, University of Central Florida



“If my high school self could talk to me now, she would say that I have definitely changed, that I’ve matured in ways I never thought I would, and that I am on the right track to becoming the person, woman, wife, mom, friend, and daughter that I have always wanted to be. I may not be there yet, but I’m on the right path.”

