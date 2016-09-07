Malia Obama may be taking a gap year, but she doesn’t seem to be missing out on the social aspect of college life.

After the First Daughter was snapped allegedly playing beer pong while checking out Brown University last fall — which was a total scandal since, ya know, underage drinking and all is such a rare occurrence — Malia has apparently moved on to other, um, substances.

The 18-year-old was photographed next to a giant bong. According to Perez Hilton, the pic was taken in Philadelphia at a house party.

Ironically, her shirt read “Smoking Kills.” Hmmm…

What would Daddy think?

Obviously, it’s not a photo of Malia actually taking a hit – although she was allegedly caught smoking a joint at Lollapalooza earlier this summer – but it doesn’t look great.

To make matters worse, it looks to me that this photo was taken without Malia’s knowledge. From the angle and such, this looks like a sneak attack, which is pretty lame.

When Malia attends Harvard next fall, she’ll definitely be bringing the party.