Even if you know nothing about couture fashion, you probably know that New York Fashion Week is one of the biggest fashion events of the year (in the US, at least). All styles and trends pop up on the runway, setting the “what’s cool” look for every season. New York Fashion Week Spring 2017 starts today, with runway shows at every hour and certain live streams available to the public.

But for those of us who haven’t memorized every designer by heart, half of the fun of NYFW is the celebrities who attend. An event of this magnitude draws all kinds of A-list stars and Hollywood favorites to the coveted front row seats of the different runway shows. While NYFW will be packed with your favorite celebs sitting and watching, there are some that are actually participating. Here are a few stars to look out for in the next week:

Opening Ceremony Guest Stars

The opening ceremony of NYFW is always a must-watch. You’re never quite sure what you’re going to see, but it will definitely be entertaining. This season’s show will be hosted by Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen, but will feature special celeb guests such as Aubrey Plaza, Jessica Williams, Rashida Jones, Rosario Dawson and Whoopi Goldberg. All these comedy stars promise an awesome NYFW opening ceremony!

Kanye West & Yeezy Season 4

That’s right, he’s back. Given his own impeccable sense of style, there’s no question that Kanye West will be at NYFW. Last season of Yeezy, he took over Madison Square Garden, with the whole Kardashian/Jenner clan were clad in couture furs and accessories, and ever so casually premiered The Life of Pablo. Will his next show be as extravagant as the last? Stay tuned to find out!

Watch on September 7th, 2016 at 3 P.M. EST on Tidal.

Eva Mendes

For the first time ever, A-list star Eva Mendes is showcasing her collaboration with contemporary brand New York & Company at NYFW. She features a blend of modern chic with a feminine feel in her line. It’s more affordable than most major brands, but the brand still has the look of a quality designer, so their pieces are a must-have for fall fashion.

Zendaya & Project Runway

The actress/singer will be acting as a guest judge in the Project Runway finale show, alongside Nina Garcia, Heidi Klum and Zac Posen. Zendaya’s one of those celebs that can pull off every look she tries, from a red-carpet princess glam to an edgy “don’t f*ck with me today” attitude. Her uninhibited sense of style makes her the perfect judge for Project Runway, where the finale always impresses.

Gigi Hadid

Another celeb collab, the highly anticipated Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi collection is making its debut. It’s also a “See Now/Buy Now” experience, and you can stream it.

What’s more, Hadid’s squad will definitely be supporting her in her first show as a designer. Be sure to keep up with Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne and other models who have made a name for themselves in the fashion industry and on social media. They might even Snapchat some of those “industry-only” events…

Watch on September 9th, 2016 at 7 P.M. EST.