It’s no secret that high-fashion runway shows often feature the craziest makeup, wearing looks that we probably wouldn’t wear out in public. But the designer Desigual decided to use something that we’ve all “worn” at least once: popular Snapchat filters. Six lucky models got makeup that looked like the Snapchat filters we all know and love. The Desigual makeup artists used MAC Cosmetics to create the filters on the models’ faces, while paper flower crowns and golden butterflies were crafted and attached to two models’ heads.

There’s the deer filter:

The bee filter:

The tiger filter:

The flower crown:

The butterfly crown:

And, of course, the dog filter:

The other models in the Desigual runway show at New York Fashion Week walked wearing almost no makeup. Gordon Espinet, the lead makeup artist at Desigual, was inspired by the #NoFilter hashtag on social media. He applied only moisturizer to the models’ faces, leaving their natural beauty and “imperfections” for the runway. The overall look for the Desigual show was inspired by the female global traveller, with lots of funky patterns and standout color schemes.

The Snapchat makeup wasn’t the only part of the show derived from social media. The nails, curated by expert Keri Blair, were inspired specifically by trends from Instagram. There were rainbow nails, silver and gold metallic nails, sponge ombrés, unicorn holographics and foiled nails.

What do you think of these runway trends?